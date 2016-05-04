May 4 InTEST Corp :

* InTEST reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $8.6 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $9.5 million to $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)