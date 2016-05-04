May 4 Veeco Instruments Inc

* Veeco reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $78 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veeco Instruments Inc says Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $70 million to $83 million

* Says Q2 non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be in range of $0.29 to $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $87.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veeco Instruments Inc says Q2 GAAP loss per share are expected to be in range of $0.59 to $0.44