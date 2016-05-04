BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Ballantyne Strong Inc :
* Ballantyne Strong reports financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus $22.5 million
