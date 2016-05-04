BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Griffon Corp :
* Griffon Corporation announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $500.1 million
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion