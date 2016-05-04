BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Cardiovascular Systems :
* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue $44.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.1 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.69 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taken significant actions to realign cost structure, including an 8% reduction in workforce at end of q3
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $45 million to $46.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: