BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Hudson Technologies Inc
* Hudson technologies first quarter revenues increase 27% to $28.2 million; eps of $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $28.2 million
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion