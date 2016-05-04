May 4 Career Education Corp

* Career education corporation reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 12.4 percent to $198.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $177.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04