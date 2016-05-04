BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Career Education Corp
* Career education corporation reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue fell 12.4 percent to $198.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $177.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: