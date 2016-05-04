May 4 Fleetmatics Group Plc

* Fleetmatics reports strong first quarter financial results and subscriber growth

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $78.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $342.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 total revenue to be in range of $82.5 million to $84.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue to be in range of $342.0 million to $346.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.72 to $1.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)