May 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* CPSI announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $69.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $75 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.64per share

* Adjusting FY 2016 revenue guidance to range of $297 million to $312 million from range of $307 million to $322 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $313.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S