BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :
* CPSI announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $69.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $75 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.64per share
* Adjusting FY 2016 revenue guidance to range of $297 million to $312 million from range of $307 million to $322 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $313.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
