May 4 Federal Realty Investment Trust

* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $5.65 to $5.71

* Q1 FFO per share $1.38

* Updated earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.49 to $3.56 for 2016

* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per common share from continuing operations $0.73

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $198.3 million versus $184.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $197.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S