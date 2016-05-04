BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Fox Factory Holding Corp
* Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $1.05 to $1.13
* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $95 million to $101 million
* Q1 sales $80.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gross margin increased 360 basis points to 31.3% compared to 27.7% in same period last fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion