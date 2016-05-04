May 4 Callon Petroleum Co :

* Callon petroleum company announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $38.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $34.7 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net daily production of 12,440 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 17% compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)