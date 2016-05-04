BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 B. Riley Financial -
* B. Riley Financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share, announces equity offering and earnings guidance
* B. Riley Financial says expects adjusted EBITDA of $9-$13 million for YTD period through July 2016
* B. Riley Financial says anticipates entering into senior secured credit facility, collateralized by assets of united online to fund portion of deal
* Says launched today a $20 mln follow-on public offering of common stock
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company