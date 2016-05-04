BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Lifevantage Corp
* Lifevantage announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $56.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.58
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $210 million
* Lifevantage corp says now expects 2016 unadjusted gaap earnings per diluted share in range of $0.38 to $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: