May 4 Lifevantage Corp

* Lifevantage announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $56.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.58

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $210 million

* Lifevantage corp says now expects 2016 unadjusted gaap earnings per diluted share in range of $0.38 to $0.43