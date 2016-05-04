BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Varonis Systems Inc
* Varonis announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $36.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.36 to $0.43
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.17
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $30.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155.5 million to $158.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $36.2 million to $36.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 22 to 25 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 24 to 26 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $154.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company