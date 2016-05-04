BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Full House Resorts Inc
* Full House Resorts announces strong results for first quarter of 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $32 million
* Results in 2016 period were affected by flooding of roads throughout Gulf Coast Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: