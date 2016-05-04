May 4 Full House Resorts Inc

* Full House Resorts announces strong results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $32 million

* Results in 2016 period were affected by flooding of roads throughout Gulf Coast Area