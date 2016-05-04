US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd :
* Alpha and omega semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2016 ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly revenue $83 million versus $76.9 million; qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled