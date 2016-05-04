BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
May 4 United Online Inc :
* United Online agrees to be acquired by B. Riley for $11 per share
* Deal for approximately $170 million in cash or $11.00 per share
* Closing of deal expected by end of third calendar quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."