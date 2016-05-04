May 4 Skullcandy Inc :

* Skullcandy, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 sales $46.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for fy 2016, co reiterates it net sales growth versus prior year of mid to high single digits and earnings per share in range of $0.24 to $0.28