May 4 Pacific Ethanol Inc :

* Pacific ethanol reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 sales $342.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)