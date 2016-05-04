BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 4 Legacy Reserves Lp :
* Legacy Reserves LP announces first quarter 2016 results and provides operational and financial update
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate that 2016 capital expenditures will be less than our initial $37 million capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.