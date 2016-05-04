US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Cardinal Health Inc :
* Cardinal Health board of directors approves quarterly dividend, authorizes share repurchase program
* Approved a new authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of Cardinal Health common shares
* Board of directors approved a 16 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend to $0.4489 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled