BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
May 4 Capella Education -
* Capella acquisition Of DevMountain extends leadership position in job-ready skills market
* Deal for purchase price of up to $20 million, of which $15 million was paid in cash at closing
* Additional $5 million to be paid over 3-year period pending achievement of certain annual revenue and operating performance metrics
* DevMountain has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of capella education company
* Expect DevMountain to contribute up to point of revenue growth to Co's results, dilution of about $0.10 to $0.20 per share for 2016
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."