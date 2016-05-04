May 4 Equity Commonwealth

* Equity commonwealth reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

* Q1 FFO per share $0.30

* Qtrly total revenues $137.1 million versus $213.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per common share attributable to equity commonwealth common shareholders of $0.31

* Q1 revenue view $136.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $136.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S