* Axogen Inc. First quarter revenue increases 64% over prior year to $8.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $8.1 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $38.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirming that full year 2016 revenue will approach $39 million

* Now increasing full year 2016 gross margin outlook to approaching 80 percent from high 70 percent range expected previously