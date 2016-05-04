May 4 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P:

* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report first quarter 2016 results

* "We are cautious over near term as recent drilling and completion activity is meaningfully below levels of just a few months ago"

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.07

* PAA ended q1 of 2016 with $3.8 billion of committed liquidity

* Qtrly adjusted net income per common unit $0.45

* Revising full-year 2016 midpoint guidance for adjusted ebitda downward by approximately 4% to $2.175 billion