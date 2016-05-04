BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P:
* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report first quarter 2016 results
* "We are cautious over near term as recent drilling and completion activity is meaningfully below levels of just a few months ago"
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.07
* PAA ended q1 of 2016 with $3.8 billion of committed liquidity
* Qtrly adjusted net income per common unit $0.45
* Revising full-year 2016 midpoint guidance for adjusted ebitda downward by approximately 4% to $2.175 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company