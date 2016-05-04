US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Quarter results and continuing leasing momentum
* Quarterly NAV per unit $33.12
* Quarterly FFO per unit $0.54
* Quarterly AFFO per unit $0.44 Further company coverage:
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled