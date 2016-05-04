May 4 Aerohive Networks Inc :

* Aerohive Networks reports record first quarter 2016 revenue, up 55% year over year

* Q1 revenue $40.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $39.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)