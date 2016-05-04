May 4 Jones Energy Inc :

* Jones Energy, Inc. Announces 2016 first quarter financial and operating results, resumes Cleveland drilling program, and provides updated 2016 guidance

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average daily net production for q1 2016 of 20.4 mboe/d

* Sees 2016 average daily production 16.8 mboe/d- 18.7 mboe/d

* Expect to spend $100 million in capex for 16.8 to 18.7 mboe/d in production in 2016

* Sees 2016 total production 6.2 mmboe - 6.8 mmboe

* Qtrly total operating expenses $59.9 mlb versus $79.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)