May 4 Tutor Perini Corp :
* Tutor perini reports strong first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.20
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog as of march 31, 2016 was $8.2 billion, up 9% compared to $7.5 billion as of december 31, 2015
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirming its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled