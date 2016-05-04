BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams Companies reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Is committed to mailing proxy statement, holding stockholder vote and closing ete transaction "as soon as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion