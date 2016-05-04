BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Rayonier Inc
* Rayonier reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $134.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rayonier Inc says 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $195 to $215 million
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company