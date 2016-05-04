BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental resources reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.41
* Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2016 net production totaled 21.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or 230,800 boe per day, up 3% from q4 2015
* Increased its production guidance for 2016
* 2016 average production is now expected to be between 205,000 and 215,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion