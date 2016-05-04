May 4 Continental Resources Inc

* Continental resources reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.41

* Q1 loss per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 net production totaled 21.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or 230,800 boe per day, up 3% from q4 2015

* Increased its production guidance for 2016

* 2016 average production is now expected to be between 205,000 and 215,000 boe per day