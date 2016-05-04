May 4 Kimball Electronics Inc :

* Kimball Electronics Inc Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.26

* Kimball electronics inc says qtrly net sales increased 4% compared to q3 of fiscal year 2015