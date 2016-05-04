BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Fair Isaac Corp
* Fico announces earnings of $0.72 per share for second quarter fiscal 2016
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 revenue $206.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $212.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fair Isaac Corp says reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $871.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: