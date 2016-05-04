May 4 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The Hanover reports first quarter net income of $1.80 per diluted share; record first quarter operating income(1) of $1.64 per diluted share; combined ratio of 95.0%, including catastrophe impact of 2.7 points

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64

* Q1 earnings per share $1.80

