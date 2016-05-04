BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Evolution Petroleum Corp :
* Evolution Petroleum announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and declares dividends on common and preferred stock
* Quarterly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly net production increased 2% to 1,835 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly total revenues $5.1 million versus $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
