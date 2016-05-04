Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
May 4 Phillips 66 Partners Lp
* Phillips 66 Partners announces acquisition of Standish pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in Sweeny Fractionator one and Clemens Caverns
* Phillips 66 Partners announces acquisition of Standish pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in Sweeny Fractionator One and Clemens Caverns
* Assets include Standish products pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in a newly constructed NGL fractionator and NGL storage facility
* Expects to fund deal with combination of newly issued PSXP units to Phillips 66,assumption of notes payable to Phillips 66
* Transaction consideration of $775 million
* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* On track to deliver stated five-year compound annual distribution growth target of 30 percent through end of 2018
* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LIMA, April 10 Workers at Peru's Southern Copper started an indefinite strike on Monday, affecting up to 80 percent of the company's copper production capacity, union representative Jose Espejo said.