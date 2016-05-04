BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc
* Kennedy wilson reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company