May 4 Centurylink Inc

* Centurylink reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Expects q2 2016 operating revenues to be in-line with q1 2016 operating revenues

* Sees q2 core revenues $3.94 to $3.99 billion

* Expects q2 2016 operating cash flow to decrease compared to q1 2016

* Sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $0.57 to $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $4.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 operating revenues $4.38 to $4.43 billion

* Centurylink inc says expects q2 2016 operating cash flow to decrease compared to q1 2016