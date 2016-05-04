BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Matrix Service Co
* Matrix service company reports third quarter results; lowers fiscal 2016 guidance
* Q3 revenue $309.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Due to negative impact of low commodity prices, primarily in oil gas & chemical and industrial segments, co is reducing 2016 guidance
* Fiscal 2016 earnings guidance is being revised from between $1.30 and $1.50 per fully diluted share to between $1.00 and $1.10.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $1.03 billion compared to $1.12 billion at december 31, 2015
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $1.03 billion compared to $1.12 billion at december 31, 2015
* 2016 revenue guidance is being revised from between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion to between $1.275 billion and $1.325 billion
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company