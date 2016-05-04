BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc
* Maa reports first quarter results
* Q1 core FFO per share $1.44
* Q1 FFO per share $1.50
* Sees 2016 core affo is now projected to be in range of $5.01 to $5.21 per share
* Sees full year core ffo, now projected to be in a range of $5.71 to $5.91 per share
* Says same store net operating income, or noi, for q1 increased 7.1% as compared to same period in prior year
* Qtrly total operating revenue $269 million versus 258.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company