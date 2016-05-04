May 4 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera sciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue rose 49 percent to $5.8 million

* Consolidated sales and marketing expenses remained flat at $7.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 and march 31, 2015

* Due to less than expected sales of iluvien in jan and feb of 2016, did not achieve compliance with revenue covenants of debt facility with hercules capital

* Co and hercules entered into an amendment to debt facility to waive covenant violation and amend certain terms of facility in march

* Is currently pursuing alternative or additional debt financing which it anticipates completing prior to end of q2 of 2016