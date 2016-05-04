BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Getty Realty Corp
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.39
* Q1 FFO per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $28.4 million versus $24.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.40 to $1.45
* Reaffirms 2016 annual AFFO per share guidance
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company