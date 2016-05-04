May 4 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler real estate investment trust, inc. Announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 77.3 percent to $9.1 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.16 to $0.17

* Qtrly affo of $0.03 per common share and common unit

* Q1 2016 affo per share of $0.11 on annualized basis

* Qtrly ffo $0.01 per common share and common unit