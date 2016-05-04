US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Avid Technology Inc
* Avid announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results driven by new product innovation and efficiency gains
* Q1 revenue $143.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.53
* Sees Q2 bookings at constant currency $105-$120 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $105-$120 million
* Reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2016
* Q2 revenue view $114.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled