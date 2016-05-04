May 4 WP Glimcher Inc

* Wp glimcher reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 FFO per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Q1 FFO per share $0.42

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.76 to $1.82

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2016 ffo in a range of $1.76 to $1.82 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)