May 4 Approach Resources Inc

* Approach resources inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.32

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $17.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $22.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production was 12.8 mboe/d, a 10% decrease from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: