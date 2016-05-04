BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Danaos Corp
* Danaos corporation reports first quarter results for the period ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 revenue fell 0.8 percent to $137.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $138.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: