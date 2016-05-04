BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Diamond Resorts International Inc
* Diamond resorts international, inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 18.4 percent to $233.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: